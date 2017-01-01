How Cedric the Entertainer Uses Faith in His Comedy

He's one of comedy's biggest names, but also, he's on a journey with Christ, just like you and me.

In a recent interview with Matthew Faraci, Cedric the Entertainer described his walk with God and how he incorporates his faith into his acts.

"It's probably more in tune with the spirituality of being Christlike," Cedric says. watch the video to see more.

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

