Las Vegas, New York, Texas: Revelation 12 Come to Life?

Eschatology expert John Shorey says recent terrorism and mass shootings are evidence the end times are before us.

"I see it as more evidence that we're entering into, No. 1, the days of sorrows, that we're entering into the time of perilous times," Shorey says on The Jim Bakker Show. "I see that we're entering into a time where things are going to be accelerating."

He points to Revelation 12 as evidence.

So what's next? Watch the video to see!

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction