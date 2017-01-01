button
Why Your View of Heaven May Be Based on Plato, Not the Bible

During a Q&A, Randy Alcorn takes on the misconceptions that many Christians have about heaven and the material worlds. This false teaching spawned from Plato but misled many of the early church fathers—and it will change how you view the world around you. Watch the video to learn more.

