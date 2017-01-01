Meet the Christian Rapper Who Became the Best-Selling Artist in the Nation

'What Happened'? God Intervened Trump's message was one that millions of beleaguered but hopeful Americans had longed to hear.

Is This the Beginning of World War III? But if full-blown war breaks out directly between the two countries, it's hard to see the U.S. ...

How to Delete Porn from Your Brain In a society bent towards the microwave mentality of "gotta have it now", it would be convenient if God armed our brain with a porn "delete" button that would instantly delete the images from our mind. In a sense, He has...

'Big Bang Theory' Spin-Off Wants to 'Destroy' Small-Town Texas Pastor Days After Church Massacre They probably didn't even make the connection; they were too busy tweeting about gun control ...

Roy Moore Responds to Accusations of a Sexual Encounter With a 14-Year-Old "This story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National ...

Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade Could Be One of the Biggest Meetings in the History of Christendom Some are also saying it may be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, evangelistic harvest of ...

5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.

Did Kevin Spacey's Alleged Sexual Abuse Stem From a Generational Curse? For many, the roots of sex addiction are found in childhood.

Has This Evil Trend Sneaked Into Your Home and Trapped Your Teen? It might be on your bookshelf right now.

Sutherland Springs Pastor Finally Speaks Out "We had a long night with our children and grandbabies we have left."

'Fox and Friends' Host's Heartbreaking Testimony Proves God Answers Prayers "I know that that child is in heaven. I know that we will see that child again. It was a little ...

Carl Lentz on Pornography, Justin Bieber, and Harvey Weinstein "It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away. That dude was a ...

