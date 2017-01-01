button
Meet the Christian Rapper Who Became the Best-Selling Artist in the Nation

For a week in October, the best-selling musician in the entire country was a Christian rapper named NF. His chart-topping success surprised many, but not his young fans, who are drawn to his music for its raw honesty and vertical perspective. The music video for his debut single demonstrates his style, as he tells listeners, "I stand behind these words: I'm a Christian but I'm not perfect."

