button
Charisma Podcast network banner

Charisma News | Breaking News. Spiritual Perspective.

The Real Mystery Is Whether Christians Should See This Film

The big-screen adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters this weekend. But like the train itself, this movie is full of questionable characters—making the true mystery whether your family should go see it. Plugged In offers a few clues in its video review.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.
button
button