Former Hollywood Insider Blasts Modern-Day Babylon as The Beginning of Sorrows

Sharon Gilbert says she spent some time in Hollywood and was asked to do inappropriate activities in order to gain favor among the elite.

But the Lord very clearly told her, "No," giving her the opportunity now to speak out about the onslaught of abuse and harassment claims sweeping the industry.

"I think as far as [Harvey] Weinstein is concerned, somewhere along the line, I think he didn't play ball with somebody. Because the things he did are no different than [what] many other casting directors do and continue to do," Gilbert says. "There are well-paid actors and actresses who behave in ways that are reprehensible."

Weinstein was just the first in a recent slew of reports. Kevin Spacey, Louis CK and more have all been linked to sexual harassment claims.

"Sadly, there are lots of very hungry men and women who are sadly sometimes only 12 or 13 years old and they go to this casting director and he or she says, 'I would love to give you this part. You're perfect for it. This will make your career, but can you go to this party I'm having and meet some of the investors?' And while they're at the party, they're either intimidated into behaving in ways that are absolutely inappropriate, they're essentially assaulted. Or they're given drugs or alcohol that causes them to be less inhibited or they participate in ways they think they're willing."

Watch the video to see her expose more of the darkness.

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

