Ex-Witch Unveils the Hidden Antichrist Agenda in the Church

We know the enemy comes like a wolf in sheep's clothing, disguising himself so he can cause the maximum destruction.

What would be a better target than a church? Ex-witch Beth Eckert says the antichrist agenda has permeated the body of Christ. Watch the video to her explain what it is and how to fight it.

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

