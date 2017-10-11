button
Hillsong United Brings Jesus' Freedom and Hope to Packed Miami Concert

In this concert video, Hillsong United performs the energetic "Go" live in Miami. The song celebrates the freedom and hope found in the name of Jesus. Start your weekend right with this inspirational performance.

