Limbless Evangelist Shares How He Overcame the Lies of the World

Nick Vujicic may have been born without arms or legs, but he hasn't let that stop him from sharing the Good News of Christ. Vujicic explains how he overcame the lies of the enemy in this teaching clip from Gateway Church.

