button
Charisma Podcast network banner

Charisma News | Breaking News. Spiritual Perspective.

Pseudo Prophecy: Is Islam's Messiah Our Antichrist?

Muslims believe in a coming Messiah known as the mahdi. Some Christians believe that their "Christ" is actually the Antichrist prophesied in the Bible.

Eschatology expert Derek Gilbert knows the history behind the prophecies—known as Pseudo prophecies—and gives the lowdown to Jim Bakker.

Take a look.

 

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.
button
button