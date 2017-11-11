November 2017 Prophecy: What Do You See?

"What do you see? If you can see it, you can have it. Once you see My promises through the eyes of faith—really see them—you can obtain them; you can pull them down from the spirit realm into your life's reality.

"Once you see yourself as you really are in Christ, you will begin to move in My love, My authority, and My power. What do you see? Don't see yourself as a grasshopper. See yourself as undefeatable in My Son.

"What do you see? I am challenging you to look through the lens of Scripture with eyes of faith and only believe. Nothing is impossible for the one who believes. If you can see it, you can have it. What do you see?"

