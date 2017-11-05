Scientists Discover Irrefutable Evidence Tower of Babel Was Real

A rendering of the Tower of Babel. ( Smithsonian )

Smithsonian scientists can now confirm the Tower of Babel was indeed real.

Archaeologists recently discovered a tablet detailing the rise—and fall—of the tower that birthed multiple languages.

"I thought as a kid, this was just folklore or legend," says Jeff Allen of the World Monument fund. "A lot of people still think of it in biblical terms as some kind of legend, but they don't really know that it actually existed."

Just watch the video to see for yourself.

