Devil-Worshipping Teen Desecrates Church With Occult Symbols

A scene from the Santa Faz pilgrimage. ( YouTube )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A devil-worshipping teen desecrated a monastery in Spain, carving "666" into glass and hanging crosses upside down throughout the building.

The teen was arrested in Spain's Monastery of the Holy Face in Alicante, also known as Santa Faz, after hiding out in the church after the vandalism.

The "666," commonly known as the mark of the beast, was carved into shatter-proof glass that covers a veil traditionally believed to have touched the face of Jesus.

The diocese said, "we are praying to God, Our Lord, for whomever caused this damage" and asked the faithful of Alicante that "the deplorable circumstances not be to the detriment of the love and the devotion that we feel toward this age-old relic of the Holy Face."

The diocese says the damage was minimal, and they will up the security to protect the relic.

The monastery is part of the Santa Faz pilgrimage.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=585738790" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=585738790" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Travel journalist Sarah Farrell writes:

Although a fairly modest building by religious standards, the Santa Faz monastery houses a famous religious relic—a piece of cloth that Veronica used to wipe the face of Jesus as he made his painful way with the Cross to his Crucifixion. The cloth still bears an imprint of his face. Nowadays, the historic remnant only sees the light of day during a Mass held for the Santa Faz pilgrimage. The rest of the year, the cloth is held under lock and key in a special room behind the main altar. The relic remained in Jerusalem until the 6th century when the Muslims took over the land. To keep the religious relics safe, they were transferred to Cyprus and then on to Constantinople. However, in 1453 the city was taken by the Turks, and the Emperor's sons fled to Rome, taking the relics with them. Eventually they fell into the hands of Pedro Mena, who had traveled to Rome to be appointed priest of San Juan, Alicante. The cloth was also the center of a miracle on March 17, 1489. After a year of extreme drought in the Alicante region, the priest Pedro Mena organized a procession offering prayers for rain. Taking the holy relic with them, it became heavier and heavier. It eventually became too heavy to carry and they stopped to see what was happening. They looked at the cloth to see a tear from the right eye running down the cheek. Soon after, the heavens opened and much-needed rain fell for a week. A miracle indeed! Since then, the Santa Faz monastery has been a place of pilgrimage for people from all over Spain with many kings and heads of state praying at the altar.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.