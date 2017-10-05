New Study Exposes Massive Transgender Myth Many Believe

A recent study released from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science refutes propaganda from LGBT activists who detach gender completely from sex and promote that men can become so-called "women" by merely "identifying" as female, and vice-versa. ( Public Domain )

A recent study released from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science refutes propaganda from LGBT activists who detach gender completely from sex and promote that men can become so-called "women" by merely "identifying" as female, and vice-versa.

Professor Shmuel Pietrokovski and Dr. Moran Gershoni, both researchers from the Weizmann Institute's Molecular Genetics Department, "looked closely at around 20,000 protein-coding genes, sorting them by sex and searching for differences in expression in each tissue. They eventually identified around 6,500 genes with activity that was biased toward one sex or the other in at least one tissue, adding to the already major biological differences between men and women."

Pietrokovski and Gershoni found genes that were highly expressed in the skin of men relative to that in women's skin, and they realized that these were related to the growth of body hair. Gene expression for muscle building was higher in men; that for fat storage was higher in women. Aside from the sexual organs, the researchers discovered quite a few sex-linked genes in the mammary glands, about half which were expressed in men. Because men have fully fitted but basically nonfunctional mammary equipment, the scientists believe that some of these genes might suppress lactation.

The researchers also found genes "to be expressed only in the left ventricle of the heart in women. One of these genes, which is also related to calcium uptake, showed very high expression levels in younger women that sharply decreased with age; the scientists think that they are active in women up to menopause, protecting their hearts, but leading to heart disease and osteoporosis in later years when the gene expression is shut down."

Additionally, they found another gene that was mainly expressed in women, was active in the brain, and may protect the neurons from Parkinson's, a disease that is more prevalent in men. The researchers also identified gene expression in the liver that provides molecular evidence for the known difference in drug processing between women and men.

"This recent study from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science further proves that you cannot fool Mother Nature," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel.

"The saying, 'I think, therefore, I am' is best left to philosophy and not science. Gender confusion is mental, not physical or biological. God made male and female, and no amount of protestation will change the natural created order. The fiction that a person can chose their gender does not help those who are confused. These Israeli scientists identified over 6,500 genes with activity that was biased toward one sex or the other in at least one tissue. That clearly validates the genetic differences between men and women," said Staver.

