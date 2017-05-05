Website Counsels Women on How to Perform Their Own Abortions

But the site includes a link women can click if they want to get abortion pills. ( Public Domain )

A new website offers women advice on how to use abortion-inducing drugs at home.

The project was launched by a group in the Netherlands called, "Women Help Women," and uses the website abortionpillinfo.org.

It provides services for women seeking to end their pregnancies using the abortion pill, which is legally available only by prescription in the United States but can be purchased on the internet or from other countries.

"Women Help Women" claims the website does not sell abortion pills to American women, but only offers guidance to women who want to abort using the widely available medications.

But the site includes a link women can click if they want to get abortion pills.

Users who log on are connected with an abortion counselor for step-by-step, real-time advice on how to use the abortion pill.

According to CBS News, the group's U.S. spokeswoman Susan Yanow says the idea to set this project in motion came after Donald Trump was elected president.

"In November, we were quite alarmed, as many people were, at the new administration and we quickly realized that it was a unique threat to the reproductive rights to the women in this country," she told CBS News.

More than half of U.S. states have enacted restrictions on abortion, and President Trump has said he supports overturning Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Many in the pro-life community say launch of the controversial site shows the great lengths the abortion industry is willing to go to promote their cause.

They also point out that using the abortion pill without a prescription is unsafe.

"I'm not surprised that we're seeing more and more of these types of entities popping up trying to help women self abort," former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-lifer Abby Johnson told CBN News.

"It's so dangerous," added Johnson.

Krisi Hamrick, spokesman for Americans United for Life, agrees.

"These drugs are dangerous. They are deadly. If they are mishandled, they result in serious injury," said Hamrick in an interview with The Washington Post.

"To just distribute them and put them in an automatic dispenser like a can of soda is absolutely medical malpractice."

In 2011, CBN News reported on how abortion providers have been pushing the technology frontier to reach a new clientele.

The procedure known as "telemed" or "webcam abortion," uses the internet to connect doctor and patient.

Johnson said the abortion industry has been working for years on alternatives to clinic abortions.

"It's called 'miscarriage management,' and Planned Parenthood has protocols set in place in case abortion ever did become illegal in particular states where women did not have access to abortion," she explained.

"They have protocols already written up. It was in the very back of our protocol binder but it was called 'miscarriage management' and it was basically to help women self-induce abortion at home."

Meanwhile, "Women Help Women" is encouraging women to tell others about the site.

"Spread the word about this webpage," reads the site.

