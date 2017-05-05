God Radically Encounters Deaf, Drug-Dealing Atheist

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Mark Edwards, more commonly known as MC Tempo, shared his testimony recently as the foil to former Christian rapper Jahaziel denouncing God.

"When I fell, I fell to my knees/Grit in my teeth, crying/Cause I could see you being deceived by the spirits that were lyin," Edwards says in a new video, "Ba Ba Black Sheep."

Before he met God, Edwards says, he was a deaf, drug-dealing atheist. But then God radically intervened. Edwards is now a youth leader at a church in South London.

Edwards serves as a contrast to former Christian rapper Jahaziel.

Jahaziel denounced Christianity three days before the celebration of Christ's birth.

"A short while ago I turned away from 20 years as a professing Christian. I had a good job with a church organization, a house provided by the church, a large social circle of likeminded people, a career in gospel music, a worldwide fan base, a respected reputation & status within Christian and non Christian circles," Jahaziel wrote on Facebook.

In 2013, the U.K.-based rapper told CrossRhythms he was shying away from fame for the sake of the gospel.

Now, the tables have turned. The man Rapzilla called one of the most important U.K. artists in the history of Christian hip-hop has not only renounced his faith, but he's also questioning the foundation Christianity is built on.

Despite Jahaziel's stance, Edwards continues to preach the gospel in his music.

Watch the video to see.

