Franklin Graham Tells Duchess Kate Middleton: 'Keep Your Top On'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wants $1.6 million in damages from a French magazine publishing topless photos of her in 2012.

For evangelist Franklin Graham, the lawsuit is a prime example of Psalm 139:2.

"I feel for them. We all appreciate our privacy, but we live in a high-tech, digital age where it seems there's no privacy," Graham says on Facebook.

"Cameras are everywhere. Kate Middleton, of all people, should know this. She is followed by paparazzi from all around the world. If you don't want topless pictures of yourself taken, it might be a good idea to keep your top on outside. This is also a reminder to all of us that even though it seems people are always watching—more importantly, God is always watching. He sees everything we do. He not only sees what we do, He knows our thoughts. The Bible tells us, 'You know when I sit down and when I get up; you discern my thoughts from afar' (Ps. 139:2). One day will stand before him and all will be revealed."

