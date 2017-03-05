Empowered21 Announces Wind and Fire Asia Congress and Generation Go! Next Gen Conference

Empowered21 President and Global Co‐Chair William M. Wilson ( Facebook )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Empowered21 will fan the flame and fire up a generation with its Asia Congress '17 in Singapore May 31‐June 2, 2017. Themed Wind & Fire, the Asia Congress sessions will be held at the Singapore Expo, the largest convention and exhibition venue in Singapore. The celebration of the Holy Spirit during the week of Pentecost will feature Spirit‐empowered speakers, worship leaders from the 45 nations of Asia.

"The nations of Asia continue to experience an Acts 1:8 outpouring of the Holy Spirit by modeling how prayer, praise, and unity yield opportunity for new generations to experience a fresh outpouring of God's presence," said Empowered21 President and Global Co‐Chair William M. Wilson. "Believers are coming to Singapore 2017 with the awareness that God is at work specifically in this region and expect an amazing demonstration of the Holy Spirit through unique intergenerational preaching teams and anointed music led by worship leaders from across Asia."

Pastor Niko Njotorahardjo, senior pastor of Gereja Bethel Indonesia, and Pastor Lawrence Khong, senior pastor of Singapore's Faith Community Baptist Church, serve as the co-chairs of the Empowered21 Asia Cabinet. Asia ministry teams are gathering at church prayer towers to continually pray and intercede for the congress. The closing session will include commissioning and prayer for every attendee to experience blessing and impartation.

Empowered21 Asia is intentional about connecting the generations of the church. Participants will hear from world‐renowned, Spirit‐empowered father‐son and father‐daughter teams: Dennis Balcombe and Sharon Balcombe‐Lau, founder and pastor of Hong Kong's Revival Chinese Church; Lee Seung Bang and Esther Lee, senior pastor and youth pastor of South Korea's All Nations Church; César & Sara Castellanos, founding pastor and youth pastor of Colombia's International Charismatic Mission; Lawrence and Daniel Khong, senior pastor and deputy senior pastor of Singapore's Faith Community Baptist Church; Niko and Billy Njotorahardjo, senior pastor and pastor of Indonesia's GBI Gatot Subroto; Rick and Jeremy Seaward, apostolic overseer and lead pastor of Singapore's Victory Family Centre; Colton and Dishan Wickramaratne, founding pastor and senior pastor of Sri Lanka's People's Church. Other speakers include Dr. Wilson, Daniel Kolenda, president and CEO of Christ for All Nations, and Wayne Hilsden, co‐founder and president of Israel's King of Kings Community.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1472233861" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1472233861" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Generation GO! an interactive Youth Track, open to ages 13 to 25, is designed to equip emerging next generation leaders in the Spirit-empowered movement and will be at TOUCH Center Auditorium.

Featured speaker Joseph Chean, National Director of Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Singapore, leads Asia's next generation with astounding vision and a passionate pursuit to witness their full engagement in God's calling, and believes that Singapore is called to be the gateway to Asia.

To find additional information and to register for Singapore 2017 or Generation Go!, visit http://www.empowered21asia.com /

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.