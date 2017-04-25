North Korea: White House Is 'The Enemy to Be Destroyed'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ( Reuters )

North Korea released a new video showing missiles exploding in the United States' capital.

The video openly targets the White House and U.S. Capitol building, which they identify as "the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights."

"This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not," U.S President Donald Trump said of North Korea.

As North Korea continues to issue nuclear threats to its southern counterpart and the rest of the world, Trump's team is prepared to take action.

A joint statement issued by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said:

The United States seeks stability and the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. We remain open to negotiations towards that goal. However, we remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies. The president's approach aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners.

