Rabbi's 22-Year-Old Prophecy Predicts North Korea's Role in the End Times

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A rabbi gave a speech in 1994, predicting North Korea's role in the end times.

"Do you know what will happen, God forbid?" Rabbi Levi Sa'adia Nachamanii says in a video dated Dec. 1, 1994. "Korea, do you know who is Korea? ... Not Syria, not Persia, not Babylon, not Qadafi."

Nachamanii accurately prophesied the Six-Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

North Korea celebrated its anniversary Tuesday, marking the occasion with a massive artillery drill.

Does this mean we are close to what the rabbi prophesied?

Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.