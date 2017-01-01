False 'Gospel' Claims Judas Was Crucified, Not Jesus

A sculpture depicting Jesus Christ on the cross. ( Public Domain )

The emergence of a new "Gospel" has some questioning the authenticity of Christianity.

The account, allegedly written by the apostle Barnabas, claims that Judas was crucified rather than Jesus.

The Daily Star summarizes the book:

The text claims Jesus ascended to heaven before Judas Iscariot could lead Roman soldiers to him on the Mount of Olives.

Judas is then transformed into the appearance of Jesus and snatched by the Romans—becoming the one who suffered and died on the cross.

His body is then stolen from the grave, sparking rumors of Jesus' resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The book, discovered nearly 20 years ago, also claims Jesus prophesied about Muhammad.

Iran believed the words held the key to the collapse of Christianity, but most scholars believe the book is fraudulent.



"This extraordinary discovery is probably a hoax, the work of a forger who, according to some, could have been a European Jewish scholar from the Middle Ages," according to The Vatican Insider.

"There is not enough space here to go through the grammatical and conceptual errors in detail, but experts in modern Assyrian assure us that they are obvious and quite significant," VI continued.

Additionally, all the Gospel accounts in the Bible present the same story: Jesus Christ, son of God, was born of a virgin to die for the world's sins. He was crucified and resurrected.

