Dr. Michael Youssef: How We Can Prevent Terrorist Attacks

A woman holds a candle as people protest against the twin attacks on Christian churches in Egypt. ( REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi )

Following the recent ISIS attacks on two Coptic churches, which claimed at least 44 lives, Leading The Way Founder and President Dr. Michael Youssef is in Egypt this week for a series of urgent meetings, seeking to bring peace to the country of his birth.

He joined Nick Ayers, campaign manager for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, for strategic talks with Egypt's key parliamentary national leaders to discuss how the U.S. and Egypt can work together to eradicate terrorism.

Leading The Way's founder and president said the meetings were very effective as Ayers and Egypt's officials shared their confidence in building trust and support for a more peaceful and secure future.

He added: "We strongly believe that God has appointed Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for such a time as this, to lead this nation and influence the world to stamp out terrorism."

Dr. Youssef's passion to expose the mission and motives of radical Islam is highlighted in his most recent book, The Barbarians Are Here, which has gained international attention. In The Barbarians Are Here, Dr. Youssef challenges Christians to tackle the threat Islamic terrorism poses to our freedoms by taking a stand for the Gospel.

Dr. Youssef concluded his trip to Egypt by preaching a timely message in Cairo. Following the Palm Sunday attacks on two Egyptian churches, Dr. Youssef shared a powerful word of hope to Christians in the region. Thousands attended the service and were encouraged as Dr. Youssef spoke of God's faithfulness and sovereignty in the face of great evil and injustice.

This article originally appeared on Assist News Service.

