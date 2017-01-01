Radical Activists Perform "Abortion" on Virgin Mary

Activists staged the Virgin Mother aborting baby Jesus. ( Public Domain )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Radical activists staged a public abortion demonstration on the Virgin Mary.

As part of International Women's Day earlier this month, women dressed in pink masks gathered around a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary and pretended to abort baby Jesus, according to CNS News.

The graphic photo of the event depicts a bloody, dismembered baby Jesus leaving His mother's womb, and the woman dressed as Mary air-pumping. The demonstration occurred in front of an Argentinian cathedral.

On Facebook, feminist group Socorro Rosa Tucumán claimed the image shows the woman in the cathedral killing patriarchy, obligatory heterosexuality and the commands of the Argentinian repressive society, according to a translation of Aciprensa.

The demonstration is so offensive we will not link to it here.

"It is with great sadness that we read about this highly offensive protest in Argentina," Maureen Ferguson of The Catholic Association told LifeSiteNews. "It is gravely disrespectful to mock the faith of billions of people in the woman whom National Geographic recently described as 'The Most Powerful Woman in the World' in its cover story on the Virgin Mary. It is also highly ironic for a feminist march protesting femicide to advocate for the right to take human lives, including the lives of female babies. Annually about 25 million little girls are aborted worldwide."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.