Terror in Germany: Ax-Wielding Attacker Injures at Least 5 in Dusseldorf Train Station

Dusseldorf police ( Reuters )

At least five were injured Thursday evening when an ax-wielding suspect attacked commuters at a German train station, according to multiple reports. There may have been multiple attackers.

Police arrested two suspects at the Dusseldorf train station.

A similar attack occurred in July last year. This is the sixth attack in Germany since 2015.

Twitter users posted several videos of the aftermath on the social media site.

Bruno Macedo tweeted: "Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed. I am in the train things look bad #police #terror.'

He added: "Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose."

