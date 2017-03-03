Reinhard Bonnke Planning Farewell Crusade in Nigeria

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke ( Facebook )

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Founder of Christ for all Nations (CfaN) will return to Nigeria for his final African Gospel Crusade in Nov., 2017. While certainly not CfaN's final African crusade, Evangelist Bonnke's return could inspire another historic global attendance as that of the Lagos, Nigeria Millennium Crusade in 2000, CfaN's largest crusade to ­date.

During the Lagos Millennium Crusade in 2000, over the course of five nights, 6 million attended, and 3.4 million decisions for Christ were made. In November, 2017, CfaN anticipates many decisions for Christ in response to Reinhard Bonnke's farewell message. One of the highlights of this amazing crusade will be during the day sessions, to have a Passing the Burning Torch Conference for leaders and all kind of church-­workers. Evangelist Bonnke is believing for many thousands of pastors and evangelists from around the globe to be inspired to evangelism.

John Darku, CfaN's African Director, shared, "This crusade will be like none we have seen before. Currently we plan to recruit 500,000 counselors, 200,000 intercessors, a choir of over 23,000 and a security force of over 10,000. There is great excitement from all the churches in the country, and we are expecting a spectacular harvest of people coming to Christ."

In the coming months, CfaN will release information for people who would like to travel and become part of this remarkable journey and celebration. The current population of Lagos, Nigeria is over 20 million people. The potential magnitude of this crusade is breathtaking to consider. Lead evangelist of CfaN and successor to world-renowned evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Daniel Kolenda speaks from his heart about this monumental event:

"I'm thrilled to join with Reinhard in this vision, and know that the results of this crusade will be farther-­reaching and of even greater consequence than we can even imagine." Ever since God gave Evangelist Bonnke a vision for a blood-­washed Africa—a continent washed in the blood of Jesus Christ-over 40 years ago, he has been filled with a burning commitment to win the continent for Jesus.

Evangelist Bonnke has said, "Whether I am eating or drinking, awake or asleep, the vision is ever-­present. It never leaves me." Since then, he and the CfaN team have organized events in Africa that have grown from humble handfuls of attendees to the winning of over 76 million registered decisions for Christ in Africa since 1987. Today, with enormous gratitude for what he has achieved in Africa through God alone, Evangelist Bonnke shares:

"The Lord spoke to me that I should go back for one more crusade in Africa. I want not only to see a gigantic harvest of souls, but to pass my burning torch to this generation. Recently, I traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to meet with the spiritual leadership there, and they gave their unanimous support. I believe God is going to do something I have never seen before."

Peter Vandenberg, executive vice president of CfaN, has worked alongside Reinhard Bonnke for over 35 years, preaching to more than 2.5 million delegates in worldwide CfaN conferences. As he looks back on where they began, he added this reflection leading up to Evangelist Bonnke's Farewell Crusade:

"Millions in Africa now know the Holy Spirit, thanks to one man's incredible commitment to a singular God-­given vision and to his forming of a long-standing organization and formidable team of anointed future leadership around that vision. This November, Evangelist Bonnke will enter and leave Africa possibly for the last time, bidding a bittersweet farewell to a continent and people who[m] he very much loves and have been the center of his life's mission."

