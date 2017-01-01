Michael Youssef Warns of Impending Terrorism in the US: The Barbarians Are Here

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul. ( REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

While the debate continues over recent US immigration policy, Dr. Michael Youssef's latest book, The Barbarians Are Here, highlights the urgency for Christians to respond to the current crisis of radical Islamic terrorist attacks in the West.

"For decades, Westerners were vaguely aware that Islamist barbarians were in the deserts of the Middle East, executing infidels and raiding villages with unrecognizable names. Then came the terrorist attacks of 9/11, followed by attacks at the Boston Marathon, San Bernardino and more. Now terrorists seem to be emerging everywhere, unleashing senseless death and destruction on our nation. They are here, and their goal is nothing less than global conquest," said Dr. Youssef. "There is hope to overcome the threat Islam poses to the free world—but we must act now before it is too late."

He added: "This book is not an assault on Muslim people. I love Muslims and have all my life. This is why, with God's help, I founded a ministry which is now actively proclaiming the gospel, discipling the lost and helping the persecuted throughout the Muslim world. However, I am not afraid to call Islamic terrorists what they are."

Of the more than 40 books he has written, Dr. Youssef believes that The Barbarians Are Here is the most important book he has ever written: "This book is the culmination of my 42 years in the ordained ministry. It is the apex of my passion to reach the lost for Christ and proclaim the gospel of the truth of Jesus Christ. I say this not out of pride or because of something that I have done, but because its message is a burden that God has placed on my heart."

Even before its official March 7 release, the book has already seen an overwhelming response, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to a TV special and ordering the book, already making it a top seller in its genre.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1896300014" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1896300014" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Allen B. West, Executive Director at the National Center for Policy Analysis, has commended the book for its bold insights, saying: "The world has witnessed a policy of delusion, appeasement and denial when it comes to engaging the global Islamic jihad movement. Dr. Michael Youssef sounds the clarion call on this clear and present danger, providing a critical exegesis of what we must do."

R. Albert Mohler, Jr, President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, has also provided a strong endorsement of The Barbarians Are Here, and said: "This book is an illuminating discussion of the times and of the challenges Islam poses to the advance of the gospel. Let this book shape how you think, pray and take the gospel to the ends of the earth."

Dr. Youssef concluded: "We are not doomed to destruction, even though the barbarians are already here. But we haven't a moment to lose. I want to urge you with every ounce of my being—read this book."

This article originally appeared on ASSIST News Service.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.