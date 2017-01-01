With $276.9M in Sales, Perverse Jezebelic Film Hypnotizes the Nations

Cast member Dakota Johnson poses at the premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker." ( REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Universal's erotic sequel Fifty Shades Darker has scored its second consecutive win at the international box office with $43.7 million in 59 territories.

"Fifty Shades Darker" declined 52 percent from its opening weekend for a foreign total of $187.2 million and a worldwide gross of $276.9 million.

The film is holding in first place in Germany, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad, Uruguay, Venezuela, Hong Kong and Australia. Germany is the top market with $6.2 million, declining just 27 percent for a $20.9 million total.

The film finished second in the U.K.-Ireland market behind Lego Batman, as Darker declined 52 percent to $4.5 million for a total of $21 million. France saw a 49 percent decline to $4.2 million for a total of $15.1 million.

Brazil has totaled $13.7 million, followed by Italy at $12.9 million, Russia at $10.7 million, Australia at $10.6 million and Spain at $9.6 million. Japan will be the final opening on June 23.

Fifty Shades Darker stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprising their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele as their characters re-ignite the romance that had ended in 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey.

"Fifty Shades Darker" is directed by James Foley and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi alongside author E. L. James. The script is by James' husband, Niall Leonard.

Fifty Shades of Grey was a box-office hit two years ago, grossing $570 million worldwide with $166 million domestically and $404 million internationally.

Universal also reported Sunday that Legendary's The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon, expanded its run into 21 international markets this weekend and took in $19 million in 46 territories. The Great Wall has already grossed $171 million in China, so the international total is $244.6 million.

The Great Wall opened in first in Russia with $4.5 million and scored a second-place finish in Australia with $2.4 million. U.K.-Ireland saw a fifth-place launch with $2.1 million.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.