Mike Huckabee Receives Friend of Zion Award for His Support for Israel

Mike Huckabee receives his Friends of Zion Award. ( Courtesy )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Governor Mike Huckabee, 2016 presidential candidate, received the Friend of Zion award at gala event in Jerusalem. Dr. Mike D. Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, presented him with the award for his support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Huckabee said: "Anybody who is going to Israel should go to see the Friends of Zion Museum. It is just remarkable and is getting so much buzz in Israel and abroad."

Huckabee also visited the interactive FOZ museum tour in order to learn firsthand about the long history of friendship and cooperation on non-Jewish people of all religions helping the Jewish nation in the last 200 years, including the holocaust as well as through the reformation of the state of Israel.

Mike Huckabee joins many prominent political, religious, business, entertainment and sports figures who champion the museum's value and impact. During the museum's first year, the museum hosted tens of thousands of people from around the world, from school students to a Nobel Laureate, and from senior statesmen and women to NBA basketball stars. (To see a video of many such visitors, go here.)

The Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum was established with the vision of serving as a bridge, enabling people from around the world to join the scores of people throughout history who have supported the people, the promise and the State of Israel.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.