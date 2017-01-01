Another Magazine Embraces Transgender Perversion

Transgender model Valentina Sampiao ( Vogue Paris/instagram )

French Vogue selected its first transgender model, blurring the line of perversion even more than its American counterparts.

Transgender model Valentina Sampaio landed the fashion cover, following in the footsteps of Avery Jackson, Laverne Cox, Bruce Jenner and more.

"Apart from one small detail, Valentina, the femme fatale, was born a boy," French Vogue's Emmanuelle Alt says. "It's a detail one would prefer not to have to mention ... but Valentina is on the cover of Vogue this month, not just for her looks or her sparkling personality, but because despite herself she embodies an age-old arduous struggle to be recognized and not to be perceived as something Other."

The perversion we see rising is disturbing, but God loves all and wants to see them break. Let's keep praying for the blinders to be removed from the eyes of those who are walking in these and other deceptions.

