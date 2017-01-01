Scandalous Uber App Incident Proves Numbers 32:23 Absolutely True

A man says his Uber app is to blame for his divorce. ( REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Illustration/File Photo )

A man is suing Uber for millions after a bug in the phone app tipped his wife off to his cheating ways.

The man, who is not named in the lawsuit, says he once used his wife's phone to request a ride via Uber to his mistress' house. Though he logged out, the app kept sending his wife notifications.

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared the story to his Facebook page, highlighting the relevance of Numbers 32:23, even in a modern age.

He writes:

Do you think the Word of God (the Bible) is true? The BBC reported a story yesterday about a businessman who is suing Uber. The man used his wife's phone to book an Uber driver one time, but then afterwards, even though he had logged off and wasn't using her phone, the Uber app kept sending notifications to her iPhone. She noticed a frequent destination and found out—you can guess the rest—that he was going to see his mistress. The couple is now divorced. This is a good reminder of what the Bible tells us—"be sure your sin will find you out" (Num. 32:23b).

And remember, God doesn't need an app to know all of our sins. He loves us and doesn't want us to live in the grip of sin's guilt and pain—or pay its death penalty. So He has provided a way we can have forgiveness through His Son Jesus Christ. He can wash us "whiter than snow." His Word tells us, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness" (1 John 1:9). Call on Him today.

