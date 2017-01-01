Morris Cerullo Showing off 'The Greatest Miracle I Have Ever Seen in My Life'

Morris Cerullo ( Facebook )

One year ago, Morris was suddenly stricken with a painful, incurable disease called vasculitis, which paralyzed his leg. Death knocked loudly at his door. There was nothing the doctors could do. Then something happened. After 10 months totally bedfast, confined to his home, unable to walk or travel—Morris received a supernatural, instantaneous, miracle from the hand of God.

"This is probably the greatest miracle I have ever seen in my life. I've seen thousands and thousands of people miraculously healed, but nothing like this. I was given up by the doctors. I was paralyzed; they had me in a wheelchair for almost a year," Cerullo said.

"When I received this miracle, God told me to show it to the world. God said, 'When you tell and show this miracle, My healing presence will be there to heal those who need My miracle power.'"

Since the miracle, from the latter part of 2016 Dr. Cerullo has ministered in Panama, Brazil, Ecuador, Nigeria, Congo, Zimbabwe, Israel, Sri Lanka, India, Mexico and is currently on a two- week outreach across the Middle East (confidential locations) and Africa including Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Dr. Morris Cerullo announced his 20 one-night "Night of Miracles" meetings across North America and Europe for later this year.

This year Dr. Cerullo is celebrating 70 years of ministry to the nations of the world and 65 years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Theresa.

In his latest book, The Legend of Morris Cerullo: How God Used an Orphan to Change the World, Cerullo gets even more personal.

"The autobiography goes back to my roots. Most people see Morris on platforms in nations like India with 500,000 people in a single service, but they don't know the real me. And so, I want to let them know how I have experienced the grace of God in my own life; how God took a little orphan boy who lost his mother when I was two years of age and had a drunken father who deserted five children; and how the hand of God, so mysteriously, from the time [I] was a little boy, led [me] through the Jewish Orthodox orphanages that I was placed in to a supernatural encounter with Jesus as my Messiah," he said.

