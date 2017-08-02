Preacher Jailed for Sharing Gospel Truth With Gay Teen

A Christian street preacher has been cleared of threatening and abusive behavior relating to comments he made about homosexual conduct. ( Christian Concern )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A Christian street preacher has been cleared of threatening and abusive behavior relating to comments he made about homosexual conduct.

Gordon Larmour's trial lasted just one hour as the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence against him and delivered a not guilty verdict at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

The Christian Legal Centre, which represented Larmour, praised the verdict as a "wonderful result," for both Larmour and for "Christian evangelists in the U.K."

Arrested

Larmour had been handing out leaflets in the street and was asked by a group of men to explain his stance on homosexuality.

After sharing the Bible's teaching, he was chased by the group, and abusive remarks were made against him.

Police then arrived at the scene and arrested the street preacher for making homophobic comments. He was charged with behaving in a "threatening or abusive manner aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation" and "assault".

But in evidence, the accounts of two of the men involved failed to correspond.

Free Speech

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, welcomed the ruling, saying, "The case simply did not stand up to scrutiny."

Williams went on to say that: "Freedom of speech is being consistently undermined in the U.K., but here is a win for common sense".

"Christians need not be intimidated, and should take advantage of the freedom we have to share the good news about Jesus", she added.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.