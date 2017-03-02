World Vision Director Denies Funneling Millions to Terror Group

A World Vision worker hugs a friend. ( World Vision International/Facebook )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

The World Vision director accused of funneling ministry money to Hamas pleaded not guilty at his trial this week.

"World Vision has not seen any credible evidence supporting the charges (against Mohammad El Halabi). Access to any such evidence would help us address any potential gaps in our systems. We remain committed to understand the truth behind the allegations made against Mohammad El Halabi and determine what, if any, changes we need to make," World Vision CEO Kevin Jenkins said in a statement.

Israeli authorities arrested Halabi where he was stationed in Gaza in summer 2016.

After his arrest, the Shin Bet alleged Halabi admitted to being a Hamas activist and using his position "to divert the humanitarian organization's funds and resources from the needy to benefit of Hamas' terrorist and military activities," Charisma News previously reported.

Jenkins says World Vision suspended its humanitarian work in Gaza and hired a global accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit. Thus far, the audit has not yielded any concerns against the organization or Halabi himself.

"World Vision condemns any diversion of aid funding and strongly condemns any act of terrorism or support for those activities. None of the allegations against Mohammad El Halabi have been tested in an open court, and we support the ongoing presumption of his innocence," Jenkins said.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.