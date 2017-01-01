Ex-Transgender Rebukes 'Hurtful' Nat Geo Cover

Avery Jackson was featured on the cover of National Geographic. ( YouTube )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Children who embrace transsexualism will not "heal the pain they feel," a former transsexual has warned in the wake of a controversial National Geographic front cover.

The January edition of the magazine features Avery Jackson—a 9-year-old boy living as a girl.

But Walt Heyer explained that his efforts to live as a woman—although at times pleasurable—resulted in much pain and sadness.

'Gender Revolution'

The magazine features the quote: "The best thing about being a girl is, now I don't have to pretend to be a boy."

Its editor in chief said the publication thought the 9-year-old "summed up the concept of '"gender revolution."

But some readers threatened to cancel their subscriptions in response.

Heyer said the image of Jackson "is a glossy reminder of the brokenness of transgender ideology."

Feelings

He explained that he had enjoyed cross-dressing but the "delusional pursuit" escalated to surgery.

"I can see from my experience that transgenderism is fantasy motivated by strong feeling," Heyer said, adding that although Jackson may be regarded as a hero at present: "What will surface eight, 10 or even 30 years from now?"

"Promoting Avery's situation as a success story will hurt others who are struggling, because it advances the false idea that embracing transgenderism will solve the issues they face and heal the pain they feel," he said.

Heyer said it was noteworthy that the publication did not include any interviews with people who "have had their lives destroyed by the long-term consequences of cross-dressing and gender confusion."

Psychological harm

He said that even if people are affirmed in their transsexualism, some attempt suicide.

National Geographic was being "naïve" if it thought there were not any negative outcomes from using Jackson on the front cover, Heyer commented, adding it was "irresponsible imagery" and presented the child as an activist.

Heyer said his own experience resulted in psychological harm, but he was now happy living as a man.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.