Did Lindsay Lohan Convert to Islam?

Did actress Lindsay Lohan embrace the prophet Muhammad and convert to Islam?

Rumors sparked when the troubled actress purged her Instagram, leaving only a bio written in Arabic: "Alaikum salam." The phrase translates to "and unto you peace," a greeting associated with Islamic etiquette.

Her mother, Dina Lohan, actively denied the conversion rumors, but Lindsay's fans around the world welcomed her to Islam.

The Instagram purge is not the first indication Lohan may have swapped religions. Last year, the actress came under fire for carrying a Quran while working with Syrian refugees.

"They crucified me for it in America," she said. "They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Koran ... I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will."

Lohan is far from the first celebrity to trade the Christianity of her birth for a Muslim religion. Hollywood stars like Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson, Akon, T-Pain and Dr. Oz all reportedly follow a vein of Islam.

