Hear the Incredible Way God Spoke to This Deaf Muslim

The following testimony was shared by a young deaf man named Ayo* after he attended a recent outreach event with a ministry partner. His story is sure to touch your heart. ( Photos courtesy of Linda Buus, DOOR )

"I know God used my friend to invite me to church today. I have never been to a Christian church before. I have grown up as a Muslim. I mostly go to the mosque with my family; I have to, since my family expects me to. But, as you know, there is nothing that I gain by attending the prayers. No one at the mosque knows sign language or cares about teaching me, a deaf person. I am the only non-hearing member of the family. Today I felt at home. I understood everything going on here. The approach to teaching God's Word has touched my heart. I have clearly seen myself in the life of the prodigal son. God touched me. I feel very much at peace. I have made up my mind to follow Jesus Christ, as taught today from God's Word. I know God accepts me, just as the father accepted the prodigal son when he came back home. Please pray for me. I know there will be much opposition from my family and friends.

Each deaf community has a unique sign language and culture of its own. It's our vision to see God's Word reach each of these languages for the sake of people like Ayo. Please pray with us that God would raise up deaf leaders to take on the challenge of translating the Scriptures for their communities.

* Name and photo changed to protect identity.

Photos courtesy of Linda Buus, DOOR

