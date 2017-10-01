'Our Daughter's Heart Stopped, Then Jesus Walked In'

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Nathaniel and Hayley Oliveri were overwhelmed with joy when they discovered they were expecting their first child: a girl, Gabriella.

Hayley's top prayer was for a peaceful birth, and shortly thereafter, Gabriella entered the world.

"The first half an hour was the most incredible half an hour in my life," Hayley says.

But after those 30 minutes, Gabriella's breath sped up.

"It kept getting worse and worse," Hayley says.

Then, Gabriella's heart stopped.

Watch the video to see what happened next.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.