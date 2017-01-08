Chuck Pierce's Son Issues Urgent Call to Prayer After Devastating Terrorist Attack on Israel

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Four Israeli Defense Force soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack Sunday when a truck plowed into people disembarking a bus. Upwards of 13 were wounded, according to recent reports.

"We know there is a sequence of terror attacks, and it's quite possible that there is a connection between them, from France, Berlin and now Jerusalem," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Chuck Pierce's son Daniel was live on the scene shortly after the attack.

"We call this a psychological mass casualty incident where we had many, many people who needed help psychologically," one of the volunteers said in the video. "Especially being the nature of the people who were there, which was a group of soldiers touring, many of them young, many of them in need of help."

The Pierces are pleading for your prayers. Watch the video to see more.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.