Yes, These Are Days Like Matthew 28, But ...

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire toward Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq. ( Reuters )

Yes, Matthew 28 appears to be coming to fruition before the world's eyes.

Wars, like those in Syria; rumors of wars, like those in Russia—we can't escape media without hearing about them.

All the strife is enough to strike confusion among the masses.

One person asked evangelist Billy Graham: "I'm in my 70s, and I don't think I've ever seen such a confused world as the one we've experienced during this year. Are we maybe living in the last days before Jesus returns?"

Graham had some advice, but first, a warning:

Jesus warned us against making precise predictions about His return; only God knows exactly when Christ will come again to bring an end to the present world system. Jesus did, however, say that the world would grow increasingly confused and dangerous before He returns. He declared, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. ... nation will rise against nation" (Matt. 24:6a-7a).



Yes, we do live in a confused and alarming world; the list of dangers has seldom been longer. But when Christ returns, our world will no longer be plagued with confusion and conflict, because He will rule with perfect justice and peace. This may be difficult for us to imagine—but never forget who Jesus is: the eternal Son of God, who even now rules in Heaven with power and authority. The Bible says, "He is before all things, and in him all things hold together" (Col. 1:17).



The real question, however, is this: Are you prepared for His coming? Tragically, millions never face honestly the urgency of the hour or their need for God's forgiveness. Don't be this way, but by faith turn to Christ and open your heart and life to Him. The Bible says, "Look, now is the accepted time; look, now is the day of salvation" (2 Cor. 6:2c).



Just a few days ago, we celebrated Christ's first coming into the world at Christmas—and some day, we will celebrate His second coming. But in the meantime, put your life into His hands and make it your goal to live for Him every day.

