20,000 From 50 Countries to Converge to Encounter Jesus

From its humble beginnings in 2002, the International House of Prayer's Onething conference has grown to attract 20,000 people or more annually to Kansas City for spiritual inspiration and renewal.

From Dec. 28-31, worshippers from across the country and around the world will gather at the Kansas City Convention Center to encounter Jesus, experience fellowship and receive impartation through the singing and preaching of God's Word. Significant ministry times will also be part of most sessions.

Faith is rising as both of this year's guest speakers are known to walk in signs, wonders and miraculous healings.

Bill Johnson, pastor of Bethel Church in Redding, California, and evangelist Todd White of Lifestyle Christianity will make their first appearances at Onething on Friday, Dec. 30. Worship before Johnson's Friday-night session will be led by Jonathan David and Melissa Helser of Bethel Music—also first-time Onething guests.

"We're really excited about this year's special guests and the distinct flavor of ministry they bring," said Jonathan Hall, chief operating officer of International House of Prayer (IHOPKC). "It adds a good element of notoriety to the conference and should help attract new attendees."

Other guests include multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Matt Maher, who will lead worship for the second straight year with critically acclaimed songwriter and musician Audrey Assad. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will greet the crowd on New Year's Eve night.

"It's great to see people of many backgrounds coming together around the person of Jesus," said Hall, echoing this year's conference theme, "His Presence. Your Voice." "Whether you're a Baptist, Pentecostal, Roman Catholic or non-denominational, we know God is filling His church with love for one another and the Holy Spirit's power. When this happens, it will change the world."

Worshippers typically come from about 50 countries, and this year, an even larger contingent of Protestant church leaders from the Russian-speaking world is attending after about 25 came in 2015.

The conference will be streamed globally via GodTV, BOGTV (Russian), Mohabat TV Satellite (Farsi) and through the Internet at ihopkc.org. In past years, people in 200 nations have tuned in, and there were more than 56 million livestream requests on a single day in 2015. Live in-room translation will be offered in six languages (Korean, Spanish, Chinese, Farsi, Russian and Portuguese).

Onething is a high point of the year for the International House of Prayer, which was founded in Kansas City in 1999. The IHOPKC community exists to partner in the Great Commission by advancing 24/7 prayer and proclaiming the beauty of Jesus and His glorious return. To learn more, visit ihopkc.org.

