Prominent Pentecostal Pastor Under Investigation for Corruption

Silas Malafaia, one of Brazil's most influential evangelical preachers, is accused of laundering money through church accounts.
Silas Malafaia, one of Brazil's most influential evangelical preachers, is accused of laundering money through church accounts. (Raymond Bucko, SJ/Flickr/CC)

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Brazilian federal police sought to question a prominent pastor and carried out arrest and search warrants across the country on Friday as part of an investigation into possible corruption involving 1.6 billion reais ($475 million) in excess mining royalties.

Silas Malafaia, one of Brazil's most influential evangelical preachers, is accused of laundering money through church accounts.

Police said the investigation, "Operation Timóteo," involved 16 searches and raids across 11 states, including 29 interrogations, four detention warrants, 12 arrests and the seizure of over 70 million reais ($21 million) in assets.

The scheme, which the police said was run by an unnamed senior Mining and Energy Ministry official along with other public servants and law firms aimed to raise the value of royalties owed to municipal governments by mining companies.

A person familiar with the probe said among those affected by the scheme was Vale SA , the world's top iron ore producer. Vale did not have an immediate comment.

"Operation Timóteo" is the latest graft probe clouding the political climate in Brazil, where a larger corruption scandal involving state firms, contractors and hundreds of politicians.

Former President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached in August, tried for years to get Congress to raise royalties, a move that regional governments endorsed but mining firms opposed. Municipalities get about 65 percent of mining royalties through the so-called CFEM tax every year.

The probe began last year when a government ombudsman asked the police to investigate whether the tax records of the mining ministry official were consistent with his income. According to the police, the official might have earned at least 7 million reais from the scheme.

Malafaia, a Rio de Janeiro-based Pentecostal pastor with over 1.3 million followers on Twitter, has written books that have sold in the millions and his sermons are broadcast around the globe.

Malafaia was an outspoken opponent of Rousseff during her successful 2014 re-election campaign, urging his legion of followers to vote against her.

The pastor took to Twitter on Friday to blast the police operation against him, saying that he is currently in Sao Paulo but received a phone call from authorities informing him that they had raided his house in Rio.

Malafaia said that he receives donations from "countless people" and that "if some criminal offers me a donation, and I don't know the origin of the money, that makes me a criminal?"

© 2016 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Ex-witch Beth Eckert says there is a link between yoga and Satan.

    Ex-Witch Reveals Connection Between Yoga and Satan

    Yes, it exists. 

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem

    Why Donald Trump Is Catching Hell for Planning to Move Our Embassy to Jerusalem

    Should President Trump succeed in relocating our embassy to Jerusalem, I predict three things.

  • In this case, Barack Obama blessed Israel by preventing the UN Security Council from dividing the land, and so we were blessed as a result.

    The Real Reason America Has Been Given a Reprieve

    If Barack Obama very foolishly allows this to happen, "pause button" will be unpaused, our ...

  • President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence

    Even With President-elect Trump's Victory Sealed, We Still Need to Pray

    Kathie Walters, Bill Yount and Wanda Alger explain why we should be praying for him.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, sits on the defendant's chair at the start of his trial hearing at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer

    This is something you won't hear about from others!

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • At this moment in time, Satan was stripped of his authority over you and me.

    What You Probably Never Knew About Satan's Defeat

    When Jesus defeated Satan at the cross, a fascinating event took place—one that you probably ...

  • Dr. James Dobson condemned Gov. John Kasich's veto of the heartbeat bill.

    Dr. James Dobson: What Kasich Did Was 'Cowardice and Shameful'

    He's not the only one who thinks so.  

  • If you have felt harassed in your mind by clouded vision, detached thoughts, lack of focus or concentration, feelings of being mentally overwhelmed or an inability to make clear decisions, you may be under the influence of a principality that is fighting for supremacy over this nation &ndash; one person at a time.

    Are Voices Harassing You? It Could Be Leviathan

    Before this principality can be disempowered collectively, we must take personal responsibility and ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2016 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.