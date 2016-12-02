Thousands of Christians—and a Growing Number of Muslims—Experience 'Jonah-Like' Moment

Sean Feucht, left, sings music with a man in a refugee camp.
Sean Feucht, left, sings music with a man in a refugee camp. (Courtesy/Sean Feucht)

For thousands of Christians—and a growing number of Muslims—the pilgrimage back to Mosul could result in a Jonah-like moment, Burn 24/7's Sean Feucht says. 

CNN reports hope is fading along the battle lines, but Feucht disagrees.

"I believe hope is growing for a solution—for a better way, life, religion, Savior. The horrors of what they have experienced is opening their hearts to another way, another man—Jesus. He's crashing into the hopelessness, bringing a hope only He can bring. I think it could be the finest hour to see the entire city changed—a true Jonah-like moment," he tells Charisma News.

In recent months, Iraqi and Peshmerga troops have reconquered territory stolen by the Islamic State. In the Mosul Offensive, some refugees have returned home only to discover utter devastation.

But the body of Christ is ready to intercept them. 

"Though it's been a massive battle with lots of casualties—the refugees pouring out are disillusioned with Islam, and lots of the first responders are believers bringing love, food, aid, blankets, mattresses, counseling, prayer, etc. Our team is one of them," Feucht tells Charisma News

The United Nations reports nearly 2,000 Iraqi troops were killed in the Mosul Offensive. The same report indicates nearly 1,000 civilians were killed and 930 wounded by terrorism, violence and armed conflict across Iraq. 

But death cannot conquer God. 

Feucht says the Holy Spirit is intervening across refugee camps. 

"The director (not a believer) of one of the newest camps formed from people fleeing Mosul said that they are seeing 'miraculous things' take place when food trucks and water, fruit, beans and basic necessities come to the camp. He says that almost all the time there is not enough that is coming to meet the needs of everyone," Feucht says. 

"But that when they start passing our beans, for example, from a truck that only carries enough for 300 families—500 families are fed, and there ends up being more left over. One of the camp managers explained—'it's like the Bible stories of the loaves and fishes every day.' Pretty epic!"

Though Feucht is no longer on the ground in Iraq, Feucht says Burn 24/7 will not abandon the refugees. 

We are committed to a long-term vision of reaching the people through everything from large distribution campaigns to daily music, therapy, aid and counseling to specific numbers of refugees to full-on sponsorship where we have taken in 11 families from Mt. Sinjar (all Yazidis—some of the most unreached in the world) and we have built showers for them (their first in 3 years), taught their kids English, hygiene packages weekly, food, clothes and kerosene heater distribution and just hosted their first Christmas party ever (brought tons of gifts and love and read the Christmas story with all of them focusing on Jesus as the Hope.

But it doesn't stop there. 

"We are also committed to winning the battle in the spirit as well and do monthly 24-hour "burns" of nonstop worship and prayer and help focus on church planting with friends there and ministry and evangelism."

