Millionaire Producer: God Told Me to Rebuild Ten Commandments Monument

A statue of the Ten Commandments is seen after it was installed on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. ( REUTERS/Steve Barnes )

God's Not Dead executive producer Troy Duhon says God led him to donate money to rebuild Arkansas' destroyed Ten Commandments monument.

Arkansas' new Ten Commandments statue, located on public land but paid for with private funds, was demolished just one day after its installation. The culprit, Michael Tate Reed, professed to be a Christian and posted a video of his vandalism to Facebook.

The act of destruction dominated the news cycle and enraged many believers—and Duhon was no exception.

"The first day it gets put up, a gentleman decides he's going to run it over," Duhon said. "I was on the bus, headed to Creation Music fest, and I felt God say, 'Will you help me?'"

Duhon and fellow executive producer Bob Katz called the governor's office and donated $25,000 to efforts to rebuild the monument. One week later, Duhon and Katz flew to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the formal presentation of the check. Michael Berry, deputy general counsel and director of military affairs for First Liberty, was also present. A skilled debater for religious freedom, Berry fielded several press questions at the event regarding separation of church and state.

Duhon says not to mistake this as the end of the battle, though. The ACLU will likely file suit, and the case will live on. But Duhon says Arkansas' willingness to "take the fight on" is exciting.

"From a private citizen's perspective and being a Christian, I was so impressed with what the state of Arkansas is doing," Duhon said. "Instead of relinquishing their rights, they are fighting to put rights back into the state capitol, back into schools."

God's Not Dead 2 was filmed in Little Rock. It was the first of many great experiences for Duhon in the state.

"God is doing something special in the state of Arkansas," Duhon said. "I think the rest of the country is going to open their eyes and realize, especially if they prevail, that God is doing something."

Duhon believes that this Arkansas monument battle is symbolic of a much larger battle for Christians nationwide.

"My oldest son said, 'Why is this relevant?'" Duhon said. "I said, 'Son, tell me what America would look like if Americans operated under the Ten Commandments. When you look at the crime rate, the divorce rate, the incarceration rate and the murder rate, what would America be if we honored the Ten Commandments?'

"I think it's something as Christians we need to fight for. We need to fight for our rights. My hat's off to State Senator Jason Rapert because for a senator to take this fight on, coming under the scrutiny he's been under, and not be afraid—we as a Christian community need to support him and endorse him."

