Morris Cerullo Previews Legacy International Center to Area Pastors

In a private meeting held Friday, May 12 at The Mission Valley Resort with over 100 local San Diego pastors and guests, Dr. Morris Cerullo unveiled plans for the Legacy International Center, a new luxury resort and event center, proposed for completion in San Diego by 2019.

The $150-plus million project was designed by the noted San Diego architectural firm of Carrier Johnson Plus Culture in conjunction with Dr. Morris Cerullo, the Center's patron. The 18-acre hotel complex will offer spa services and luxury accommodations to the public. Its event center, fully-equipped with a lecture and performing arts hall, a 500-seat theatre, and a restaurant with catering services, will allow visiting groups and the local community to hold receptions and special events.

The Legacy International Center will also function as a compelling tourist attraction, immersing hotel guests into biblical and international-themed exhibits. A massive digital globe, installed at the heart of the Welcome Center, will display the geopolitical and religious composition of each country, while the History Dome—a 100-motion seat visual experience with a 57-foot dome ceiling—will transport guests through an aerial journey of Israel and the Bible story. The center will also include a state-of-the-art teaching and training facility for local and remote training.

Outside, a 20-foot-tall replica of the Old City of Jerusalem's Western Wall—also known as the "Wailing Wall"—will invite guests into a time of reflection, while the Garden of Peace Prayer Gardens will provide a natural and secluded space for prayer and meditation. A souk, or bazaar, allows guests to experience shopping in a traditional international outdoor market. The Catacombs, named after the networks of burial tunnels excavated in Rome in the early centuries, will take visitors underground, through interactive reconstructions of historical Christian sites, like the Garden Tomb, Paul's Roman prison, and the Catacombs of San Callisto and St. Domitilla.

In all, the Legacy International Center will have 14 major exhibits and offer hundreds of hours of curated content, enriching the guest experience.

"We dreamed for the Legacy International Center to offer the best in resort hospitality while also providing a deeply meaningful, interactive guest experience," said Jim Penner, executive director of the Legacy Center. "We are proud of the incredible exhibits and amenities our guests will soon be able to enjoy, and we are looking forward to the valuable and positive impact this center will have on the San Diego community."

Over 250,000 yearly visitors are expected to come to the Legacy International Center, and enjoy San Diego. Once completed, the center will also house the Morris Cerullo Legacy Center corporate offices.

