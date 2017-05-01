Christian University Boasting About Perverse 'Cinco de Drinko' Party

A Baylor fraternity was suspended for a "Cinco de Drinko" party. ( Baylor Univeristy/Facebook )

It's one of the top-ranked Christian institutions, but over the weekend, Baylor University made headlines for an un-Christ-like reason: "Cinco de Drinko."

Partygoers were encouraged to dress as maids and construction workers.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity hosted the party Saturday night. By Monday, students flocked to the campus center to protest the "slap in the face," racist and offensive.

"I was honestly baffled and didn't really know how to react," one student says of the party.

"Baylor is committed to a Christian mission that actively supports a caring and diverse campus community, and we do not tolerate racism of any kind," Dr. Kevin P. Jackson, a vice president at Baylor, says in a statement. "When any incident that does not align with our faith and mission is brought to our attention, it is thoroughly investigated by the university, and appropriate action was taken."

The fraternity that hosted the Cinco de Mayo-themed party, also called "Cinco de Drinko" and "Drinko de Mayo," has since been suspended.

