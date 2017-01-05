Knife-Wielding Attacker Kills One, Injures 3 at University of Texas

A student walks at the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. ( REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz/File Photo )

At least one person was killed and three people were transported to hospitals with potentially serious injuries after a stabbing incident near a gym at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, emergency officials said.

A suspect was in custody, and there was no additional threat to the campus, in the heart of the Texas capital, the university said on Twitter.

The person killed was found dead at the scene, an Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman said in a telephone interview.

The university has advised students to avoid the area where the stabbings took place.

