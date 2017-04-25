Perversion Watch: You Won't Believe What This University Wants to Sell in Vending Machines

A college is now selling morning-after pills in vending machines. ( Public Domain )

Vending machines can now dole out anything from basic snacks to pizza and cupcakes, but one California university is now experimenting with contraceptive items.

The Wellness to Go machine offers condoms and Plan-B morning after pills to students.

"I believe most of the college students are sexually active on college campus, which means we should have more resources and more talk on these issues, decreasing the stigma," senior Parteek Singh, 21, who spearheaded the move to install the vending machine, told the Los Angeles Times.

"Colleges and universities should be offering pregnant and parenting students options of housing, financial aid, diaper decks and childcare instead of handing over abortion drugs," Students for Life Executive Director Kristan Hawkins said.

It's almost too crazy to believe, but this video tells you otherwise. See for yourself.

