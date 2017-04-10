Cindy Jacobs Prophesies: The Tables Have Turned

Prophet Cindy Jacobs ( Facebook )

On Jan. 22, 1973, in the court decision Roe vs. Wade, the preborn child in the womb was stripped of personhood status. No longer did the majority of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, consider these little ones babies; rather, they became fetuses.

From that time, at least 53,000,000 babies have been aborted. Interesting how just changing a name can somehow sear the conscious of a nation.

Thousands of culture and prayer warriors have battled since that time to see this decision overturned. In fact, around 85 percent of evangelicals went to the ballot box on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, and voted their pro-life conscience. Many of them vote, not as much for the candidate, but to see the makeup of the court turn from one of death to life. I am one of those.

In 2003, I sat and spoke with Lou Engle, founder of The Call, and gave him a word about going to the Supreme Court to pray on a regular basis for the ending of abortion. Lou took up that challenge and Matt Lockett even took on the burden of what is now Bound4Life. You may have seen the pictures of them standing in front of the Supreme Court with red Life Tape on their mouths in a silent siege for the overturn of Roe vs. Wade. Whether it is raining, snowing, hot or cold, they are there. There are times that Matt has stood there alone, sieging heaven.

While Matt was visiting Dallas, Texas, I prophesied over him that God was preparing a champion for the courts. From that time, those he prays with have been contending for the next Supreme Court justice who would be the champion.

As they looked over the list of potential nominees, they found to their surprise that one, Neil Gorsuch's first name actually means champion! They felt they had their nominee and began to storm heaven on his behalf.

It could be that the tables turned on abortion with the swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch on April 10, 2017. Anyone who is a student of the Scripture quickly comes to realize that numbers and dates are significant to the Lord. Gorsuch was sworn in as an associate justice on a significant date: the first day of Passover. When I heard the date, I realized how important that date was for the nation. On Passover, the death angel passed over the houses of the children of God who put the blood of the Lamb on their lintels. It could be that the angel of death has now passed over the womb of America and the court of heaven has ruled in favor of the preborn child and justice will be served.

After his swearing in onto the bench, I was awakened several nights ago with the Voice of the Lord saying to me, "Pray for the second!" I knew what He meant. There is going to come a second seat and second appointment needed for the courts soon.

Let's not stop praying until this present genocide of a generation of preborn children is halted, and the womb becomes a safe place for the babies of this nation once again.

