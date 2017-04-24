Little Girl Flies Out of Church Bus Before Dropping to the Ground

A trained emergency technician rescues a little girl who flew out of the back of a church bus. ( CNN )

A little girl flew out of a church vehicle, holding onto the handle of the back door until she dropped to the roadway, all while the vehicle continued progressing down the road.

A trained emergency technician was following the vehicle and watched the heart-stopping situation unfold.

"My heart sank," Ryan Ciampoli, the medical technician, told CNN. "That's the first time I've ever seen it in my life, in person. It didn't look real. I had to do a double-take."

The bus driver kept going until the other children on board screamed at him to stop. He will not face charges.

While emergency workers are trained to not touch victims, Ciampoli had to remove her from the roadway.

"It was unbelievable. Once I picked her up and put her in my arms, it was heartbreaking. She just had this horrified look on her face," he said.

The whole incident is recorded on Ciampoli's dash cam.

