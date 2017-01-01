Pastor Mentored by T.D. Jakes Resigns, Separates From Wife

The church announced that Chris Hill submitted a letter of resignation that would be effective immediately, and that after weeks of counseling the Colorado pastor and his wife of 20 years, Joy, will be seeking a formal separation. ( Chris Hill/Facebook )

A pastor formally mentored by Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially resigned, according to a statement released by The Potter's House of Denver on Facebook.

Pastor Chris Hill was accused of having an extramarital affair with a married church employee who is also his goddaughter.

The church announced that Hill submitted a letter of resignation which would be effective immediately, and that after weeks of counseling, the Colorado pastor and his wife of 20 years, Joy, will be seeking a formal separation.

Allegations of the affair were made public by Joy, who sent a mass text message to members of his mega-church in Colorado.

She alleged that she was able to prove that her husband had an affair with their goddaughter Shirnae McFarlene.

CBN News reached out to the church at that time for comment and received the following statement:

"Chris Hill is taking several weeks away from the church to work on family issues. We feel that it would be inappropriate for us to comment in more detail at this time, but we ask you to join us in prayer for the family. As more information becomes available, we will keep our church members updated and our services are continuing as scheduled."

The church is an expansion of The Potter's House of Dallas founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Their Facebook post has now been removed.

